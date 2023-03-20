KHANEWAL - Three dacoits looted the citizens after setting a picket at Faisal Park road here on Sunday. People are intercepted by dacoits on their way to fruit and vegetable markets. The robbers also deprived local trader Malik Shehzad of cash amounting Rs50,000. They tortured a milkman and managed to escape after his cries to foil the robbery bid. However, the dacoits managed to escape. Traders launched protests after the incident and demanded authorities to take notice of rising incidents of dacoity.
