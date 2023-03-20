Share:

KHANEWAL - Three dacoits looted the citizens after setting a pick­et at Faisal Park road here on Sunday. People are inter­cepted by dacoits on their way to fruit and vegetable markets. The robbers also deprived local trader Malik Shehzad of cash amounting Rs50,000. They tortured a milkman and managed to escape after his cries to foil the robbery bid. However, the dacoits managed to es­cape. Traders launched protests after the incident and demanded authorities to take notice of rising inci­dents of dacoity.