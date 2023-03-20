Share:

LAHORE - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore Rafia Haider Sunday visited various sale points of the city made for distribution of free flour to low income people under special Ramazan package, announced by the government. The DC inspected distribution process and other arrangements at sale points of Bhatta Chowk, Kahna, Town­ship, and Thokar Niaz Baig during her visit. She instructed the district officers at the sale points to make arrangements for facilitating citizens and ensuring transparent provi­sion of free flour to the needy people. Rafia Haider said that 40 sale points were estab­lished in the provincial capital for distribution of free flour in which transparent distribu­tion would be ensured. Twelve points have been set up in Teh­sil Raiwind, 10 in Tehsil City, eight in Model Town, seven in Shalimar and three in Tehsil Cantt.