HYDERABAD - President Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Sindh Nisar Ahmed Khuhro here on Sunday said that the death anniversary of former Prime Minister and PPP’s founding Chairman Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto would be observed on April 4 in Larkana. Addressing a press conference, Nisar Ahmed Khuhro said that due to the holy month of Ramazan, the anniversary program would start at around 9 pm in Garhi Khuda Bux outside the mausoleum of Bhuttos while the public meeting would be concluded by midnight. “We shouldn’t forget Garhi Khuda Bux,” he emphasized and recalled that Bhutto entrenched democracy and gave nuclear programme to Pakistan. He reiterated that the hanging of Bhutto was a judicial murder and the country’s towering political figure still awaited justice.
