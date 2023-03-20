Share:

HYDERABAD - President Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Sindh Nisar Ahmed Khuhro here on Sunday said that the death anniversary of for­mer Prime Minister and PPP’s founding Chairman Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto would be observed on April 4 in Larkana. Addressing a press conference, Nisar Ahmed Khuhro said that due to the holy month of Ramazan, the anniversary program would start at around 9 pm in Garhi Khu­da Bux outside the mau­soleum of Bhuttos while the public meeting would be concluded by midnight. “We shouldn’t forget Garhi Khuda Bux,” he empha­sized and recalled that Bhutto entrenched de­mocracy and gave nuclear programme to Pakistan. He reiterated that the hang­ing of Bhutto was a judicial murder and the country’s towering political figure still awaited justice.