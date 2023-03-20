Share:

What kind of democracy is Pakistan? Our country has no money and instead of austerity, the current Government is willing to allow the conduction of two elections this year at a high cost to our nation.

Just because of egos our nation is being forced to have by-elections conducted in two provinces first, followed by complete elections conducted across the country a few months later.

Is there no sane and patriotic person in the entire government’s machinery that can advise the current government about the waste of money and time for conducting two elections in one year especially when the country is facing serious financial problems? Will we all suffer just to quench the thirsty ego of certain people?

SHAHRYAR KHAN BASEER P.ENGR.,

Peshawar.