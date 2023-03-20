Share:

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - Dera police have arrested ten outlaws from various areas of the city and recovered hashish and weapons from their possessions during different raids, said a police spokesman.

The spokesman said that on the direction of District police Officer Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani various police stations conducted operations in different areas and arrested drug pushers and criminals. a police party led by shO shaheed Nawab police station aslam Khan, arrested accused bakht amir son of Ghulam Muhammad resident of wanda budh and recovered 1005 grams of hashish from his possession.