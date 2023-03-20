Share:

KARACHI - The Institute of Business Management (IoBM) held a ceremony to launch Ambassador G R Baluch’s book ‘Duty to the Pen-Reflections on International and National Issues.’ Former Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Gulzar Ahmed was the chief guest. Cemal Sangu, Counsel General of Turkiye in Karachi also attended the ceremony. Former CJP, Justice Gulzar Ahmed credited Ambassador G R Baluch for writing these articles and producing them as a book. Justice Gulzar called for the revival of economic and foreign policies of Pakistan.

“We cannot become a reckoning state. We need to attach to our values that are reflected in our policies,” he added. “We need to develop Pakistan so we can be heard in the international arena and to be counted among the community of nations.” During his address, President IoBM, Talib Karim said that practitioners are the best teachers. He said that this is the third book published by IoBM’s faculty member.

Chancellor IoBM, Bashir Janmohammad called for promoting good governance and curbing corruption to make Pakistan a prosperous nation. IoBM’s Syed Hassan Habib, Senior Fellow, Dr Muhammad Arif, Director Research IoBM, and Dr Sarwat Nauman, HoD, Education Department also shared their views. The book comprises Ambassador Baluch’s extensively researched-based articles. They cover geopolitical regions including Afghanistan, India, China, the US, Russia, and the Middle East. Global politics and Pakistan’s national issues are also explored. The book reflects Ambassador Baluch’s insights as a diplomat with over three decades in the Foreign Service of Pakistan. He was Pakistan’s Ambassador to Vietnam. He is currently associated with IoBM’s Global and Regional Studies Centre