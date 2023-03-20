Share:

KARACHI-The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) immigration wing on Sunday offloaded two passengers who were travelling to Saudi Arabia on fake documents. As per FIA, the immigration wing checked the travel documents of two passengers on suspiciousness and found no record in the system. The passports of the passengers were stamped with fake Italy permits.

The passengers were handed over to the FIA Human Trafficking Wing for further investigation.

Earlier on March 3, the Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) offloaded an Abu Dhabi-bound passenger at Lahore airport for carrying a fake passport. As per details, the FIA immigration conducted a raid at Lahore airport and confiscated fake Pakistani passports which had Netherlands and Sweden visas.

The passenger named Atif Irshad on the Abu Dhabi flight EY 242 was offloaded by the FIA. According to the initial information, the passenger got the passport and visa from an agent against Rs 30 lac.

The fake passports were registered in the name of Ashir Azeem and Ali Raza. He had planned to go to Italy after landing in Abu Dhabi.