LAHORE - Federal Minister for Railways and Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman at the Governor’s House here on Sunday. Gover­nor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman said the government was taking all possible steps to improve every sector, despite the difficult situation. He said that the welfare of the people and providing maximum relief to them was the main objective of the govern­ment. Governor Punjab said that providing free flour to low income families was a good initiative by the government. The governor said making Pakistan strong and prosper­ous was the responsibility of all of us, for which everyone should play a positive role. Governor Punjab said steps taken by the federal government to provide better travel facilities to the people were commendable. Federal Minister for Railways and Aviation, Khawaja Saad Rafiq said concrete steps were being taken to bring Railways and PIA on a par with the international standards and all resources were being utilised to pro­vide better travel facilities to the people. The federal minister said many improvements were being made in PIA, adding that along with improving the condition of the planes, the routes of the planes were also being in­creased. Minister Railways and Aviation said the condition of railway stations was also being improved, and measures were being taken to make the Railway travel comfort­able for the public.