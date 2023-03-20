Share:

QUETTA - Syed Nasir Agha, President, Paki­stan Flour Mills Association, has said that introducing “Muft Atta” “Free of cost flour” to Punjab instead of other provinces was injustice and mockery with the poor people of other sister prov­inces, including Balochistan. In a statement issued here on Sun­day, he said that if “muft atta “ was not ensured to Balochistan province, strong protest would be launched besides suing deci­sion of the federal government before the court of law. He said providing cheap flour only to Punjab province was condem­nable, adding that step-motherly treatment was being meted out to the people of Balochistan. He said that Balochistan was the worst poverty stricken province of the country. Demanding the authorities to ensure providing free of cost flour to the people of Balochistan, he said that people of Balochistan province were craving for two times meal. He called on Governor Balochistan, Malak Abdul Wali Kakar, Chief Minister Balochistan, Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and Chief Secre­tary Balochistan, Abdul Aziz Uqa­ili to take notice of the issue and get free of cost flour provided to the poor and deserving people of the province.