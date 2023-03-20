Share:

ISLAMABAD - FWO has embarked upon an initiative for enabling the miners in the far-flung areas of the country. In this regard, a mining workshop was organised from 13 to 18 March at HQ Bajaur Scouts (Khar) with joint efforts of FWO and FC KP (N). According to the officials, aim of the workshop was to give general awareness to local youth about mining techniques and use of machinery employed in mining projects.

A team of trainers from Construction Technology Training Institute (CTTI), run by FWO, imparted training during the week-long workshop in which more than 200 individuals participated from Bajaur and Mohmand districts. Director CTTI and Commandant Bajaur Scouts distributed certificates among the participants at the end of the workshop.