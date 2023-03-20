Share:

THATTA - Jherruck police busted a gang involved in the thefts of costly copper wires and other implements of wind power projects installed in Jhimpir and Jungshahi areas. DSP Qadir Khaskheli and SHO Nek Mohammad Khoso told a press conference at SSP office that in a recent action, the police nabbed the gang involved in the theft of expensive cables of Jhimpir Wind Power Project in Palari Goth. The officials said the gang members were identified as Jawed Palari, Murad Palari and Nadeem Khushal Palari and police also recovered cash amounting to Rs1.5 million and a Corolla car from them. They had stolen cables of a transmission line tower installed on Jan 12, they said. The SHO disclosed that the thieves stole copper wires, angles, braces, nuts and bolts from four wind power projects, Indus Wind Power Plant, China Harbour Wind Power Company, Boston Wind Power and Artistic Wind Power in Jungshahi area.