ISLAMABAD-A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between the Government of Gilgit-Baltistan (GoGB) and Google for Education. Through this 2,500 scholarships for Google certification will be offered to students, local tech companies and tech fellows of GB. Following certification will be offered:

— Google IT Support Professional Certificate

— Google Data Analytics Professional Certificate

— Google Project Management Professional Certificate

— Google UX Design Professional Certificate

— Google Digital Marketing and E-commerce Professional Certificate

As per MoU, Google organisation will work in collaboration with Google Tech Valley, PBTECH and Google for Education. A tech road show in collaboration with Google Tech is also being planned in GB in coming month.

Student STEAM programmes supported by PB Tech are also in pipeline which will include the maintenance of existing chrome books, teachers training in tech field and Space Teddy which is a mini NASA programme for young students to instill in them creativity, problem solving and critical thinking.

Teddy is going as high as 33-km into Stratosphere. It is fully tracked and equipped with instruments programmed and managed by students. Students have to solve problems on the go tracking weather, communicating with air traffic control, keeping video live feed, Teddy recovery process etc. This will have a great impact on our community and we hope that you share in our excitement.