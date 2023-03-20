QUETTA - The Health Department, Government of Balochistan, in collaboration with UKHSA, NIH and Ministry of National Health Services Regulation and Coordination, organised a three-day workshop for 29 newly appointed District Surveillance Officers. Balochistan Chief Secretary Abdul Aziz Al Uqaili was the Chief Guest on the occassion while Secretary Health Saleh Muhammad Nasar, Director General Health Services Dr. Noor Muhammad Qazi, Provincial Emergency Operations Center Coordinator Syed Zahid Shah, Director Public Health Balochistan Dr. Khalid Qambrani, Head of Provincial Office WHO Dr. Asfand Sherani, Provincial Coordinator Preventive Programs Dr. Aamir Raisani, Deputy Country lead UKHSA Dr. Asif Baitani, and Consultant to Secretary Health Dr. Ababgar Baloch, Senior Planning Officer Dr Shahkoh Mengal among others participated. In-charge PDSRU Dr. Aabad Khan Achakzai moderated the event. Speaking at the workshop, Chief Secretary Balochistan Abdul Aziz Uqaili said that the health system will be strengthened through the deployment of these surveillance officers to each District of Balochistan. Secretary Health, Saleh Muhammad Nasar said that with the support of Jon Snow Institute, 29 doctors from Balochistan were sent to Karachi on scholarship to obtain a two-year public health degree. He said that in addition to disease surveillance and response, the surveillance officers will also monitor the employees working in hospitals at the District level. They will be facilitated in their activities by their respective DHOs. Addressing the workshop, DG Health Services Balochistan Dr. Noor Muhammad Qazi said that an integrated and organized surveillance system for timely prevention of diseases is a need of the day. PEOC Co
Our Staff Reporter
March 20, 2023
