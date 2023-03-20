Share:

QUETTA - The Health Department, Government of Balochistan, in collaboration with UKH­SA, NIH and Ministry of National Health Services Regulation and Coordination, organised a three-day workshop for 29 newly appointed District Surveillance Officers. Balochistan Chief Secretary Ab­dul Aziz Al Uqaili was the Chief Guest on the occassion while Secretary Health Saleh Muhammad Nasar, Director Gen­eral Health Services Dr. Noor Muhammad Qazi, Provincial Emergency Operations Center Coordinator Syed Zahid Shah, Di­rector Public Health Balochistan Dr. Kha­lid Qambrani, Head of Provincial Office WHO Dr. Asfand Sherani, Provincial Co­ordinator Preventive Programs Dr. Aamir Raisani, Deputy Country lead UKHSA Dr. Asif Baitani, and Consultant to Secretary Health Dr. Ababgar Baloch, Senior Plan­ning Officer Dr Shahkoh Mengal among others participated. In-charge PDSRU Dr. Aabad Khan Achakzai moderated the event. Speaking at the workshop, Chief Secretary Balochistan Abdul Aziz Uqa­ili said that the health system will be strengthened through the deployment of these surveillance officers to each District of Balochistan. Secretary Health, Saleh Muhammad Nasar said that with the sup­port of Jon Snow Institute, 29 doctors from Balochistan were sent to Karachi on scholarship to obtain a two-year pub­lic health degree. He said that in addition to disease surveillance and response, the surveillance officers will also monitor the employees working in hospitals at the District level. They will be facilitated in their activities by their respective DHOs. Addressing the workshop, DG Health Ser­vices Balochistan Dr. Noor Muhammad Qazi said that an integrated and organized surveillance system for timely prevention of diseases is a need of the day. PEOC Co­