LAHORE - Inspector General Police (IGP), Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has said that the determination, courage and sense of duty of the officers and personnel who were injured in the violent actions of miscreants in Zaman Park is com­mendable. Dr Usman Anwar said that these police person­nel steadfastly faced petrol bomb attacks, rain of stones hurled by catapults and other violent acts of miscreants and remained on their duty with forbearance. IG Punjab said that the dutifulness and bravery of these officers and personnel is an example for the entire force to emulate. IG Punjab visited Services Hospital to inquire about the well-being of those injured in the violent activities of mis­creants and petrol bomb attacks. He inquired about Sub Inspector Sulaiman Akbar, ASI Naseer and ASI Furqan who were undergoing treatment there. While talking to the officials, IG Punjab praised their determination, courage and sense of duty. Dr Usman Anwar inquired about the injuries and treatment of the injured personnel from the doctors and paramedical staff and also gave instructions. IG Punjab said that provision of best medical facilities will be ensured for the speedy recovery and rehabilitation of the injured. Dr Usman Anwar said that the supervisory of­ficers of the Lahore Police should take special care of the welfare and speedy recovery of all the personnel injured in Zaman Park and that the best medical facilities and all possible support should be provided. On this occasion, CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamiyana and other officers were also present.