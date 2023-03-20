Share:

QUETTA - An illegal cutting of trees was found in the Loralai district of Balochsitan, forest department officials said on Sunday. They said that on public com­plaints, action against timber mafia was launched in the Sargand area of Loralai. Forest department and dis­trict administration apprehended two trucks loaded with illegally cut trees. “Two days ago, large-scale deforesta­tion was made, to which the people of the area resisted and stopped the felled trees from being taken away. The timber mafia offered bribe, but the area people did not allow them to take the chopped trees. Reacting to the complaints, the assistant commis­sioner and levies took the trucks into custody. The forest department au­thorities said that legal action against the timber mafia will be taken, be­sides registration of cases against elements involved in mass cutting of trees on state land.