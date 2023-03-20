Share:

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad Police Sun­day registered a crim­inal case against Paki­stan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and several par­ty workers for violence during appearance of the former premier in the Judicial Complex in Islamabad in the Toshakhana case the other day.

The defiant politician on Saturday reached the Judicial Complex to attend the hearing. However, his attendance was marked in the vehicle as he could not come out due to violent clashes be­tween law enforcers and PTI work­ers, gathering to welcome their lead­er despite imposition of the Section 144. When the police tried to disperse them to ensure enforcement of the Section 144, the charged workers re­sorted to stone pelting and attack­ing the security officials with sticks. In reply, the police baton charged them along with firing tear gas shells. Amid the clashes, unknown persons set several police vans on fire. Ram­na Police Station House Officer (SHO) Malik Rashid Ahmed registered an FIR at the Islamabad Counter Terror­ism Department against Imran and other PTI leaders. The complaint in­voked sections 148 (rioting, armed with a deadly weapon), 149 (ev­ery member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in pros­ecution of common object), 186 (ob­structing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public ser­vant from discharge of his duty), 380 (theft in dwelling house, etc), 395 (punishment for dacoity), 427 (mis­chief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), 435 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause damage to amount of one hun­dred rupees), 440 (mischief com­mitted after preparation made for causing death or hurt) and 506 (pun­ishment for criminal intimidation) of the Pakistan Penal Code.It also in­cluded Section 7 (punishment for acts of terrorism) of the Anti-Terror­ism Act (ATA), 1997. In the FIR, SHO Ahmed said that the PTI chief along with 17 other PTI leaders violated Section 144 — imposed in Islamabad yesterday — and blocked the road for traffic. It named PTI Secretary Gener­al Asad Umar, former deputy speaker Asad Qaiser, leaders Hammad Azhar, Ali Amin Gandapur, Ali Nawaz Awan, Murad Saeed, Shibli Faraz, Hassaan Khan Niazi, Omer Ayub Khan, Amjad Khan Niazi, Khurram Nawaz, Jam­shed Mughal, Aamir Kiyani, Farrukh Habib, Dr Shehzad Waseem, Umer Sultan and Imran’s Chief Security Of­ficer retired lieutenant colonel Mu­hammad Asim.