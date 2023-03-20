Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief and former prime minister Imran Khan on Sunday demanded release of party workers and their children arrested during police raids homes of PTI workers in Islamabad.

In his message on Twitter, Imran Khan said: "Fascism at unprecedented levels with police in Islamabad raiding homes without warrants to abduct PTI workers. Where the worker is not present, children as young as 10 yrs are picked up."

PTI chief Imran Khan demanded the immediate release of all PTI workers and their children who have been abducted by police.