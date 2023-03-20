Share:

QUETTA - The search committee on Sunday conducted the inter­views of the candidates for the position of Vice-Chan­cellors for five public sector universities of Balochistan. The search committee in­cludes Dr. Asma Haider Dr. Bika Ram, Dr. Dost Moham­mad while Secretary Higher Education Hafiz Abdul Ma­jid and Principal Secretary to the Governor are also members of the search com­mittee. The Search Com­mittee will select the Vice-Chancellors on the basis of merit and competence.It merits mentioning here that for the first time in the history of the province, the appointment of Vice Chan­cellor is being implemented through a search commit­tee consisting of education experts. “Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has a clear directive to ensure merit in educa­tional institutions,” hand­outs issued by CM Secretar­iat said. On the other hand, students, teachers and edu­cational and public circles welcome the government’s initiative.