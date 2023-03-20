Share:

GILGIT - A team of officers probing the last month’s deadly road accident in Gilg­it-Baltistan has recommended speed management and better infrastructure to avoid further untoward incidents in the future. Commissioner Gilgit Divi­sion Najeeb Alam was appointed the inquiry officer after the February 7 tragedy in which at least 18 people had died. Reportedly, a passenger bus bumped into a car and both the vehi­cles fell into the ravine. GB Chief Secre­tary took notice of the incident and or­dered a high level inquiry to examine reasons behind the deadly accident. A technical team including renowned forensic expert Dr Omer Masood Qureshi and other scientists of auto­motive design and crashworthiness research launched the probe. Com­missioner Najeeb Alam and his team visited the scene and interviewed all the survivors and officials.