GILGIT - A team of officers probing the last month’s deadly road accident in Gilgit-Baltistan has recommended speed management and better infrastructure to avoid further untoward incidents in the future. Commissioner Gilgit Division Najeeb Alam was appointed the inquiry officer after the February 7 tragedy in which at least 18 people had died. Reportedly, a passenger bus bumped into a car and both the vehicles fell into the ravine. GB Chief Secretary took notice of the incident and ordered a high level inquiry to examine reasons behind the deadly accident. A technical team including renowned forensic expert Dr Omer Masood Qureshi and other scientists of automotive design and crashworthiness research launched the probe. Commissioner Najeeb Alam and his team visited the scene and interviewed all the survivors and officials.
Our Staff Reporter
March 20, 2023
