Share:

Islamabad police on Monday arrested PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s nephew and focal person Hassan Khan Niazi from outside the Judicial Complex for allegedly attacking law enforcement personnel and causing chaos in the capital city on March 18.

Hassan Niazi was arrested from G-11 near Judicial Complex. Hassan was present with other PTI workers when Imran Khan appeared before court at judicial complex on Saturday.

Hours-long clashes were reported between PTI workers and the capital police on Saturday when former prime minister Imran Khan arrived at the Federal Judicial Complex to attend a hearing in the Toshakhana case.

During the violent confrontation, a contingent of law enforcers and PTI supporters used anti-riot gear against each other. Teargas was used to push the PTI supporters back. Several vehicles were torched by PTI supporters. According to FIR, windowpanes were smashed, and main gate of Judicial Complex was broken.

It further said that police arrested the suspects involved in damaging different structures of Judicial Complex and stones were pelted on law enforcers. Police said two cars, seven motorcycles were torched, besides official vehicles of SHO Golra Sharif.

Earlier, the Islamabad police arrested nearly 200 PTI supporters for allegedly attacking law enforcement personnel and causing chaos in Islamabad.

In a series of tweets on Monday, the Islamabad police said that 198 PTI protesters involved in arson and vandalism had been arrested, while raids were being conducted to nab others.

The police further said that 58 officers had been injured in the clashes. “Four police vehicles were burnt, nine vehicles were vandalised and 25 motorcycles were set on fire.”

All the miscreants involved in the violent acts will be brought to justice, it vowed.

Police sources said that three buses of the Punjab police; 12 vehicles, including a jammer jeep and an armoured personnel carrier (APC) and motorcycles of the Islamabad police; six vehicles, including an APC and three pick-up vans of the Elite Force, and a police truck of the CTD sustained damages.

PTI supporters also smashed two buses of the Punjab Constabulary and a bus of Chakwal police. A pick-up van of the Islamabad police’s security division was also damaged in addition to a jammer vehicle. A pick-up and a prison van were left with smashed windshields while a van of Lohi Bher police station and a bomb disposal squad vehicle was also torched.