Share:

The COVID-19 positivity ratio in Karachi has reached an alarming level of 28.30 percent, the highest in the country.

According to details shared by the sources, the positivity ratio in Karachi jumped to 28.30 pc in last 24 hours, while the positivity ratio remained 100 per cent in Hyderabad and Swabi.

During the last 24 hours, only a single test was conducted in Swabi and Hyderabad, which remained positive.

In addition, the Covid positivity ratio in Islamabad was recorded as 12.20pc while Peshawar’s was 14.29pc.

The sources further say, no Covid case was reported in Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, Quetta, Abbottabad, Mardan, Banu, Swat, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Nowshera, Gujranwala, Multan, Rawalpindi, Sargodha and other major cities of the country.

Meanwhile, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) last week, recommended wearing masks at crowded and tightly enclosed spaces and healthcare facilities.

According to NCOC, guidelines were issued for the period up to April 30, 2023, keeping in view the current Covid-19 trend across the country.