Share:

HYDERABAD-The Hyderabad District Bar Association (HDBA) has elected Khuda Bux Lutuf Ali Laghari as its President in the bar’s election which was held on March 18. According to the results announced by the Returning Officer 2nd Additional Sessions Judge Karamuddin Junejo, the lawyers Muhammad Imran Arain and Faisal Mughal had been elected as the Vice President and General Secretary, respectively.

Likewise, on the seats of Joint Secretary, Library Secretary and Treasurer the advocate Noreen Shaikh, Saiqa Ansari and Saddam Hussain Keerio have emerged successful. The seven elected Members of the Managing Committee (MMC) include the advocates Ghulam Farooq Solangi, Saniya Mallah, Pardeep Kumar Soni, Sumaira Qazi, Shabana Dars, Abid Hussain Thebo and Tariq Hussain

Bhutto. The highest number of votes among the winning candidates were bagged by the MMC Solangi who was polled 723 votes while the lowest cast among the winners were cast to Joint Secretary Shaikh who was given 356 votes.