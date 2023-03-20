Share:

On Monday, the Speaker of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly Mushtaq Ghani filed a contempt petition against KP Governor Haji Ghulam Ali for failing to announce the date of elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, despite an order from the Supreme Court (SC).

In the petition filed in the SC, KP Governor Haji Ghulam Ali and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) were named as parties in the case.

Despite several letters from the ECP, the governor did not announce the election date.

The court was asked to order the implementation of the court orders of March 1 and to initiate contempt of court proceedings against the governor of KP.

The petition also requested the court to order the president or any other relevant authority to announce the date of the elections if the governor continued to refuse to do so.