MULTAN - The Additional Chief Sec­retary South Punjab Capt (Retd) Saqib Zafar has ap­preciated the organisers on successfully holding of “South Punjab Literary and Cultural Festival”.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Saqib Zafar said that living nations never forget their history, civilisa­tion and traditions. Culture is the soul of nations and living nations always keep their historical and cultural heritage alive. Personalities associated with literature and culture are the assets of this cultural region of South Punjab, he said and added that the aim of organising these literary and cultural events was to enlighten the new generations about the rich literature and culture of South Punjab.

He said that the officers come and go but the old tra­ditions always prevail. He expressed the hope that the traditions of holding literary events would be maintained in the future also. He thanked the officials and other per­sons associated with art and literature for their coopera­tion in organising the event. He also paid gratitude to the Secretary Higher Education Altaf Baloch and his entire team for the successful or­ganisation of the festival.