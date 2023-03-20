Share:

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Interior and Legal Affairs (SAPM) Attaullah Tarar on Sunday said the narrative of “Lon­don Plan” was a fabricated story created by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Im­ran Khan. Talking to a private news channel, he said that soon Imran Khan would take a U-turn from the narrative of “London Plan”. “Imran Khan is doing ego politics because he cannot live without power, and for that, he will not hesitate to put the country at stake,” he said. The SAPM said the PTI chief wanted anarchy and chaos in the country and was taking every step that would drag his party getting declared as a “terrorist party”. He fur­ther said the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) had made massive development in the country, and despite being a victim of po­litical victimization, it never took any steps that would destabilize the country. Answer­ing a question about the general elections, he said the “PML-N is always ready for contest­ing elections and will campaign vigorously”.