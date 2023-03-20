Share:

LAHORE-Pakistan’s seniors champion Rashid Malik has been performing exceptionally well and reached the quarterfinals of the ITF Seniors Master Tour Tennis Championship in Pattaya, Thailand.

Malik’s impressive victory over Stephen Lewis in the second round, with a scoreline of 6-0, 6-2, shows that he is in top form and determined to win the tournament. Malik’s extensive experience and skills helped him dominate the match, and he deservedly secured a place in the quarterfinals. Earlier in the first round, Malik defeated Hirokazu Shibamoto of Japan by an even more impressive score of 6-1, 6-0, demonstrating his dominance and skills on the court.

In addition to being a successful professional tennis player, Rashid Malik is also contributing to the development of tennis in Pakistan as a coach and secretary general of the Pakistan Lawn Tennis Association (PLTA). His students are achieving great success on the national and international junior circuit.