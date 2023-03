Share:

HYDERABAD - The Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister for Agriculture Manzoor Hus­sain Wasan will attend E-Balloting ceremony of Laser Land Leveller dis­tribution among the eligi­ble farmers of Sindh at lo­cal hotel here on Monday. According to the handout, the Land Levellers will be distributed among eli­gible farmers during the ceremony that will begin at 10:30am. The Advisor will also hold media talk on the occasion.