SHIKARPUR- A collision between two motorcycles on Rustam-Khanpur road in the jurisdiction of Rustam Police Station claimed life of a minor girl and injured three persons on Sunday. According to a report, a terrible road accident occurred at Khokhrae Shar Laaro when two speeding motorcycles collided with each other. As a result of heavy collision, a minor girl identified as Baby Sumayya aged two years, daughter of Riaz Shar, died on the spot while her father Riaz Shar, mother and one other lady from other motorcycle received serious injuries. Rustam Police shifted the body to Taluka Hospital Khanpur for medico legal formalities.