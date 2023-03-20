Share:

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned Bushra Bibi, the wife of former prime minister Imran Khan, in the Toshakhana case on March 21.

A NAB team reached Zaman Park on Monday to serve notice on Bushra Bibi.

Earlier, the NAB had summoned the couple to the Rawalpindi office on March 9 to investigate the Toshakhana case.

The NAB accused Imran of selling gifts he received during his term in office, including four Rolex watches, an iPhone given to him by the Qatar Armed Forces in 2018, and other gifts.