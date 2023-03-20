Share:

Lahore - Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday visited a centre, set up at a Model Town area school for distribution of free flour, under the Special Ramazan relief package. He reviewed verification process of people coming there to get free flour. He inquired from people at the centre about problems being faced by them in getting free flour. The Caretaker CM directed the deputy commissioner to redress complaints of citizens.

He ordered for making the process of verification of people swift, so that people would not have to wait for long in queues. Mohsin Naqvi asserted that it was a noble act and no negligence would be tolerated in that regard.

CM reviews facilities at Children Home The Chief Minister visited anjuman-e-Sulemania Children Home and reviewed facilities for the needy and shelterless children there. He went inside the rooms of children and asked them about their curricular and co-curricular activities. Naqvi ordered for conducting children’s medical examination at Children hospital lahore.

The CM expressed satisfaction over provision of facilities to children at the Children Home. CTP licensing offices open on Sunday on the instructions of Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi and Inspector General of Police Dr Usman Anwar, the driving licensing offices of the City Traffic Police (CTP) continued working on Sunday also. Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Mustansar Feroze said that citizens could visit any licensing testing centre even on Sunday, adding that driving licensing offices including Manawan Centre, Greater Iqbal Park Centre, DHA Centre, Liberty Centre, Arfa Karim Centre and Bahria Centre remained functional on Sunday. He said that response time of the traffic personnel in the licensing centres would be specially monitored to evaluate their performance. The CTO said that more than 10,000 citizens were getting various services related to driving licenses in driving centres on daily basis.