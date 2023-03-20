Share:

PESHAWAR - Former Governor Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa and senior leader of Paki­stan Muslim League (Nawaz) Iqbal Zafar Jhagra on Sunday said that there was no truth in the impres­sion that the party was split into two factions. This he said in a press briefing here. The former governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said that a leader like Shahid Khaqan Ab­basi could not even think of going against Nawaz Sharif. “We did not form any group, only raised our voice for the neglected workers,” former governor of Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa Iqbal Zafar Jhagra clari­fied. “Our reservations will be re­moved when Nawaz Sharif returns home and when Maryam Nawaz talks, it seems that Nawaz Sharif is speaking,” Iqbal Zafar Jhagra added