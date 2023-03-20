ISLAMABAD - The process of parliamentary elections has started in Kazakhstan which is a milestone in the country’s history after the constitutional reforms on Sunday. Today’s parliamentary elections in the country are held in 20 regions of the country, including the capital Astana, which will mark the beginning of a new democratic era, said a press release received here. Polling started this morning in the whole country at 8 o’clock, along with which the process of parliamentary started, after which voters are exercising their right to vote in all 20 regions of the country, including the federal capital Astana. When the polling started this morning, the enthusiasm of the people was visible, after which queues of people were seen at all the polling stations. On this occasion, 250 international journalists covered various polling stations and asked questions and answers from the public. On this occasion, 800 international observers who came to Kazakhstan visited different regions of the country and expressed their confidence in the polling arrangements and described the arrangements of the Election Commission of Kazakhstan as the best.
