ISLAMABAD - The pro­cess of parliamentary elec­tions has started in Kazakh­stan which is a milestone in the country’s history after the constitutional reforms on Sunday. Today’s parliamen­tary elections in the country are held in 20 regions of the country, including the capi­tal Astana, which will mark the beginning of a new dem­ocratic era, said a press re­lease received here. Polling started this morning in the whole country at 8 o’clock, along with which the process of parliamentary started, af­ter which voters are exercis­ing their right to vote in all 20 regions of the country, includ­ing the federal capital Asta­na. When the polling started this morning, the enthusiasm of the people was visible, after which queues of people were seen at all the polling stations. On this occasion, 250 inter­national journalists covered various polling stations and asked questions and answers from the public. On this oc­casion, 800 international ob­servers who came to Kazakh­stan visited different regions of the country and expressed their confidence in the polling arrangements and described the arrangements of the Elec­tion Commission of Kazakh­stan as the best.