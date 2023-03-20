Share:

“We all need to make time for a burger once in a while.”

–Erica Durance

There are many across the world that consider White Castle to be the first true fast food restaurant. It was founded in 1921 by Billy Ingram and Walter Anderson at a time when Americans were not as obsessed with hamburgers as they are now. Many people then saw burgers to be unsafe and unhealthy but to help change this perception, White Castle adopted an appealing public persona. All their restaurants were spotless, employees were well groomed and beef was grinded in view of the customers. This allowed for the negative attention surrounding burgers to quickly change and ever since, White Castle has remained a favorite.