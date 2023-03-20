Share:

KARACHI-In a step towards facilitating passengers for online confirmation of tickets and seats, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has introduced WhatsApp chatbot. According to the national flag carrier, with the help of the chatbot, passengers can get guidance on ticket confirmation, seat and other matters before their flight.

Moreover, passengers can check their flight schedule and timings with the help of WhatsApp. “PIA is stepping ahead further for customer support services by introducing another value-added service WhatsApp chatbot,” read the tweet shared on official handle of PIA.

It is pertinent to mention here that in the past, passengers used to visit offices or call a helpline to access these services.