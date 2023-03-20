Shehbaz Sharif says motorcyclists and small car riders will get Rs50 per litre subsidy on petrol n Petroleum subsidy to be started soon with comprehensive strategy for effective implementation.
LAHORE - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday said the low-income poor people will be given a subsidy of Rs50 per litre under the petroleum relief package. While chairing a review meeting on the relief package here, he said the petroleum relief will be given to low-income consumers who have motorcycles, rickshaws, 800 cc cars and other small cars.
He said the programme of petroleum subsidy would be started soon and a comprehensive strategy would be formed with the cooperation of relevant departments for effective implementation of the subsidy programme. He said motorcycles, rickshaws and small cars were used by low-income people and the petroleum subsidy would give relief to the poor. The government was making effort for all possible help to the poor people despite its economic difficulties, he added. Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik briefed about the strategy for providing petroleum subsidy to the low-income segment of society. Minister for Finance Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Advisor to PM Ahad Cheema, Special Assistant to PM Tariq Bajwa, Secretary Finance, Secretary Petroleum and high-ranking officials attended the meeting. PM lauds Chairman PCB, CMs for successfully holding PSL8 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif lauds Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Chief Ministers of Sindh, Punjab, provincial administrations and police for successfully holding 8th edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL). In a tweet on Sunday, he said spectators kept the event animated with their energy and zeal. Meanwhile, Also, the Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) Sunday agreed to provide sugar to consumers at low price during the upcoming holy month of Ramazan. A meeting in this regard was held between a PSMA delegation, led by its Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf, and Caretaker Provincial Minister for Industries SM Tanveer, according to Industries department’s spokesman here on Sunday. The sugar mills would provide sugar at low price at sale points, to be designated by the respective district administration and, in a couple of days, the millers would decide about the amount of reduction in the price of the commodity. The supply of low-priced sugar would start a day before the start of Ramazan. Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf said that on the directives of caretaker Punjab chief minister, cheap sugar would be given to people during holy month of Ramazan and the mechanism to supply sugar would be worked out in consultation with relevant departments.
Caretaker Minister SM Tanveer said that the Punjab government was giving a historic Ramazan package this year. Supply of free flour to deserving families had been started and the supply of cheap sugar would also provide a big relief to people. He appreciated the sugar mill owners for supplying sugar at low price to the public during Ramazan.