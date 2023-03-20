Share:

Shehbaz Sharif says motorcyclists and small car riders will get Rs50 per litre subsidy on petrol n Petroleum subsidy to be started soon with comprehensive strategy for effective implementation.

LAHORE - Prime Minister She­hbaz Sharif on Sun­day said the low-in­come poor people will be given a sub­sidy of Rs50 per li­tre under the petro­leum relief package. While chairing a re­view meeting on the relief package here, he said the pe­troleum relief will be given to low-income consumers who have motorcycles, rickshaws, 800 cc cars and other small cars.

He said the programme of petro­leum subsidy would be started soon and a comprehensive strategy would be formed with the cooperation of relevant departments for effective implementation of the subsidy pro­gramme. He said motorcycles, rick­shaws and small cars were used by low-income people and the petro­leum subsidy would give relief to the poor. The government was mak­ing effort for all possible help to the poor people despite its economic dif­ficulties, he added. Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik briefed about the strategy for providing pe­troleum subsidy to the low-income segment of society. Minister for Fi­nance Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Ad­visor to PM Ahad Cheema, Special Assistant to PM Tariq Bajwa, Secre­tary Finance, Secretary Petroleum and high-ranking officials attend­ed the meeting. PM lauds Chairman PCB, CMs for successfully holding PSL8 Prime Minister Shehbaz Shar­if lauds Chairman Pakistan Crick­et Board (PCB), Chief Ministers of Sindh, Punjab, provincial adminis­trations and police for successfully holding 8th edition of Pakistan Su­per League (PSL). In a tweet on Sun­day, he said spectators kept the event animated with their energy and zeal. Meanwhile, Also, the Pakistan Sug­ar Mills Association (PSMA) Sunday agreed to provide sugar to consum­ers at low price during the upcom­ing holy month of Ramazan. A meet­ing in this regard was held between a PSMA delegation, led by its Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf, and Caretaker Provincial Minister for Industries SM Tanveer, according to Industries de­partment’s spokesman here on Sun­day. The sugar mills would provide sugar at low price at sale points, to be designated by the respective district administration and, in a couple of days, the millers would decide about the amount of reduction in the price of the commodity. The supply of low-priced sugar would start a day before the start of Ramazan. Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf said that on the directives of caretaker Punjab chief minister, cheap sugar would be given to peo­ple during holy month of Ramazan and the mechanism to supply sugar would be worked out in consultation with relevant departments.

Caretaker Minister SM Tanveer said that the Punjab government was giving a historic Ramazan pack­age this year. Supply of free flour to deserving families had been started and the supply of cheap sugar would also provide a big relief to people. He appreciated the sugar mill owners for supplying sugar at low price to the public during Ramazan.