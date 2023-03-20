FAISALABAD - A police constable was arrested on the charge of abusing powers and hurling threats of dire consequences at a citizen over a property dispute. A police spokesperson said here on Sunday that a video was made viral on the social media in which police constable Ghazanfar Hussain of Zulfiqar Colony was seen hurling threats at a citizen Abu Bakar while aiming his pistol over a property dispute.
Incharge police post Shalimar ASI Rizwan Javaid registered a case against the accused constable and sent him behind bars, the spokesman added.
17 BEGGARS CAUGHT, SHIFTED TO PANAHGAH
Seventeen beggars were caught from different parts of Faisalabad during the past 12 hours and shifted to Panahgah (shelter home).
A spokesperson for the administration said here on Sunday that during a campaign, the anti-beggary squad rounded up 10 male and 7 female beggars from different parts of the city.
They were shifted to shelter home (Panahgah) of General Bus Stand, where they would be provided residential and food facilities in addition to their counseling, he added.
31 SHOPKEEPERS FINED FOR PROFITEERING
Price control magistrates imposed a total fine of Rs204,000 on 31 shopkeepers for profiteering, besides sealing two shops on violation of price control act in different parts of the city during the last 24 hours.
A spokesperson for the local administration said here on Sunday the magistrates checked various shops in different markets and bazaars of Faisalabad and found 31 shopkeepers involved in overcharging and profiteering and imposed fine.
The magistrates also sealed 2 shops on sheer violation of price control act.