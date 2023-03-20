Share:

GHOTKI- Local police in an operation in Katcha area recovered nine persons abducted by a gang of dacoits on Sunday. “Nine abductees recovered from Andal Sundrani in katcha area were residents of Chiniot and members of a dhol players group,” police said. “They were called on the pretext of performing in a wedding function in Ghotki 23 days ago and taken as hostage,” local officials said. “The abductors had demanded heavy ransom for release of the hostages,” according to the police spokesman. “The gang of bandits escaped from the scene leaving hostages behind,” after an exchange of fire with police,” police said. The riverine forests in Sindh and southern belt of Punjab have historically remained a hotbed of bandit gangs involved in kidnappings for ransom and other crimes on both banks of the Indus River.