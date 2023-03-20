Share:

ISLAMABAD - President of International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) Dr. Hathal Homoud Alotaibi held an interactive meeting with the differently abled male and female students studying in various departments of the university.

President IIUI said that if any of these students face an issue, he or she must directly approach his office where they will be heard completely. He assured that all the differently abled students shall have full support and cooperation during their studies and their issues shall be solved on priority basis. IIUI President paid tribute to their parents for encouraging and making arrangements for the studies.