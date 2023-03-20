Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) and the World Bank Group (WBG) have jointly organised the consultation workshop on Pakistan’s National Tourism Competitiveness Index (NTCI) in Islamabad. The workshop was attended by the relevant federal and provincial stakeholders, private sector, industry experts and academia.

The NTCI is inspired by the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) ‘Travel and Tourism Development Index’ (TTDI). It proposes a customised framework and a toolkit for Pakistan to measure its tourism economy and benchmark the industry against the regional and international economies. Pakistan currently ranks 83rd out of 117 countries, after jumping 6 places, in the 2021 TTDI report. The operationalisation of the NTCI could contribute towards Pakistan’s sustained improvement on the TTDI ranking in coming years. In his opening remarks, Gailius Draugelis, Operations Manager WBG said, “We are aware of the untapped potential of country’s travel and tourism industry and remain committed to working with the federal and provincial governments for tourism sector’s resilience and competitiveness.”

During the event, NTCI’s framework and the associated dashboards were presented to the participants, which will help pave way for a nationwide depository of tourism statistics, enabling the authorities to collect and disseminate the industry trends. The event also included a panel discussion on ‘Resilient and Responsible Tourism for Pakistan’, moderated by Ms Kiran Afzal, Senior Private Sector Specialist, WBG. The panellists underlined the need for responsible tourism, minimising sector’s footprint on the ecosystem, safeguarding heritage and sharing economic gains with the local communities. Gabi Afram, Practice Manager for Finance Competitiveness and Innovation team of WBG affirmed institution’s continued support for the government of Pakistan to realise its vision for destination planning and tourism sector development in the country.

He said, “World Bank Group is pleased to support PTDC in the efforts to promote a resilient and inclusive tourism sector. The development of NTCI will undoubtedly enhance sector’s capacity to collect reliable data, track industry trends, and make informed policy decisions.” Aftab-ur-Rehman Rana, Managing Director of PTDC, while appreciating the WBG’s support, highlighted the importance of the activity stating that the NTCI will allow the travel and tourism sectors to progress with the support of policy makers. He said, “NTCI will provide a benchmark for public and private sector stakeholders to improve sector’s contributions to job creation, cultural preservation and sustainable economic growth”.