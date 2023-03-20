Share:

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif says PTI's disgusting smear campaign against Chief of the Army Staff General Asim Munir at the behest of Imran Niazi is deserving of the strongest condemnation.

In a tweet, he said Imran Niazi is stooping to unprecedented lows in his desperation for power and going to the extent of damaging the country and undermining our armed forces and their leadership.