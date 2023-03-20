Share:

LAHORE - Following the search opera­tion conducted by the Pun­jab police on Saturday last at former prime Minister Imran Khan’s residence, the PTI workers regained control of Zaman Park in the wee hours of Sunday morning.

The PTI workers rebuilt the security barriers and the main gate of Khan’s entrance which were broken by the police with cranes during the search oper­ation. Former Prime Minister’s private security also placed sandbags on top of the pillars of the entrance gate. More­over, the camps demolished by the police were also again set up in the canal road by the party activists. A wall of sand bags was also made adjacent to Imran’s house wall. Party activists were seen dancing on the beats of party songs caus­ing traffic congestion at the Canal Road. The PTI workers vowed to protect their leader from getting arrested by the government while holding ba­tons in their hands. The Pun­jab government also removed containers from the Mall Road and no police officials were stationed on the roads leading towards Zaman Park.

On his return Saturday night from Islamabad, Imran Khan was welcomed with a grand reception by the young and old party workers. The charged workers of Tehreek-e-Insaf at­tacked the Elite Force vehicle outside Zaman Park late on Saturday night. The Elite Force officials saved their lives by jumping out of the car when it got stormed by the angry PTI workers. The angry PTI work­ers vandalized and threw the vehicle into the canal. The ve­hicle was still in the canal while broken glass windows and oth­er items were lying on the road. Agitated workers attacked the official vehicle with sticks and stones. The PTI workers also broke the protective fence on the bank of the canal. The Pun­jab government has decided to take strong action against those who attacked the vehicle. Zaman Park area has been de­clared a no-go area for police officials. The Punjab police through a message directed the officials to take an alternative route instead of Zaman Park. Officials have been restrained from travelling through the vi­cinity of Zaman Park.