The local administration has imposed Section 144 and banned gatherings of more than five people across the district.

A notification was issued from the office of deputy commissioner on Sunday.

It said that the ban would come into force forthwith and would remain enforced for five days unless modified or withdrawn.

It said that the district administration imposed Section 144 on receiving information from law enforcement agencies “in order to maintain law and order and to prevent breach of peace in the provincial capital.”

The notification said that the administration received information that there could be “law and order situation by way of terrorist/militant activity.”

It also said that anyone found violating the order would be proceeded against under Section 188 of Pakistan Penal Code.