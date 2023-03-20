Share:

PESHAWAR - A local Not-For-Profit Organisation Blue Veins and lady reading hospital (lrh), the largest tertiary healthcare facility that caters to the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on Sunday jointly organised a seminar on ‘Emerging Use of Newer Tobacco & Nicotine Products including heated Tobacco Products (HTPs), impact on public health, and required response in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.’

The seminar was aimed to highlight the public health impacts associated with the emergence of newer nicotine and tobacco products.

The seminar was attended by healthcare professionals, researchers, policymakers, and representatives from various organisations and government departments.