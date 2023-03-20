Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi Sunday questioned Finance Minis­ter Ishaq Dar’s statement on nuclear weapons in the Senate, demanding that the Senator clarify whether the International Monetary Fund (IMF) asked Pakistan to give up its missile programme.

Addressing a press conference here, Qureshi said that the finance minister was the in-law of the ruling party and his statement on the floor of the Senate was significant. “The statement has created a new crisis in the country,” the former foreign minister said, adding that the For­eign Office spokesperson had to clar­ify the situation during her weekly press briefing. “The spokeswoman says that talks about the nuclear pro­gramme are not on the agenda of talks with any country or financial institution [then] why did Ishaq Dar give this statement on the Senate floor,” Qureshi questioned.

“Tell us if the IMF asked you for a missile system, Ishaq Dar. Why did you make such a big statement on the floor of the house?” Qureshi asked and added that no one has the right to ask us about our nuclear pro­gramme. “Our nuclear [weapons] are for our defence,” the PTI leader said, highlighting that Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Senator Raza Rabba­ni has also asked the prime minister to give a policy statement on nucle­ar weapons.

Qureshi said that his successor at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Bila­wal Bhutto Zardari, should have is­sued a clarification. Earlier this week, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, in his ad­dress to the Senate, had said that Pa­kistan would not compromise on its nuclear programme for reviving the stalled IMF loan facility.

The finance minister’s comments came in response to Senator Raza Rabbani’s concerns that he raised during a Senate session, wherein he asked whether the IMF programme was being delayed to force the gov­ernment into resorting to moves that were against state interests. “I believe in transparency and fis­cal discipline [...] let me assure you that nobody is ready to compro­mise on the nuclear or missile pro­gramme of Pakistan. No way!” he stressed.

Dar said nobody has any right to dictate to “Pakistan what range of missiles and what nuclear weapons it can have; we have to have our own deterrence.” He said that the incum­bent government did not enter into the ongoing agreement with the IMF and noted that it was the PTI-led ad­ministration that had entered into the programme in 2019. “This pro­gramme should have been complet­ed in 2022,” he said, castigating the PTI regime for succumbing to IMF demands including the autonomy of the State Bank of Pakistan.