Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted rain with thunderstorm and hailstorm in most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours. Rain with thunderstorm is forecast in Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Mirpurkhas, Badin, Sanghar, Tharparkar, and Dadu. While isolated hailstorm is predicted during the day.