Rain with wind and thunderstorm is expected in North/ East Balochistan, South Punjab, Khyber Paktunkhwa, Sindh , Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the next twelve hours.

Partly cloudy weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad eleven degree centigrade, Lahore nineteen, Karachi twenty-three, Peshawar sixteen, Quetta eight, Gilgit nine, Murree six and Muzaffarabad twelve degree centigrade.

According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cloudy weather with chance of rain wind-thunderstorm is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramula.

Temperatures recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Pulwama and Anantnag eight degree centigrade, Jammu seventeen, Leh minus three, Shopian six and Baramula seven degree centigrade.