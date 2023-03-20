Share:

On Monday the Department of Meteorology Climate Data Processing Center Pakistan announced the predicted arrival date of Ramadan in Pakistan.

As per the center's forecast, there is a strong possibility that the moon of Ramadan will be sighted on Wednesday, March 22.

The birth of the moon is expected to occur at 10:23 PM on March 21. The Climate Data Processing Center further predicts that the moon on March 22 is likely to be clear and partly cloudy, with the sunset occurring at 6:44 pm and the moon expected to be visible at 7:32 pm.

At the time of sunset, the age of the moon in Karachi will be 22 hours and 44 minutes. The center also notes that the moon is likely to be visible for 48 minutes after sunset.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, and it is observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting, prayer, and reflection. The exact start date of Ramadan is determined by the sighting of the moon, which varies by location and year.

The announcement of the predicted arrival date of Ramadan is eagerly awaited by Muslims in Pakistan, as it marks the start of a month of spiritual reflection and worship.

The Climate Data Processing Center's forecast is expected to help individuals and communities in their preparations for Ramadan.