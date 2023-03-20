Share:

Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed condemned the arrest of innocent people and said Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah’s statement had added fuel to the fire.

In a tweet on Monday, the AML chief chided the coalition government, saying it had been trying to escape the decisions of the Supreme Court (SC). He said only elections could save the country from civil war and chaos. Otherwise, inflation and famine will increase. He also warned the PDM of the forthcoming political dynamics after the caretaker set-up ends.

Mr Ahmed further said the country would only receive the much-needed help from the outside [international community and friendly countries] when there is a government coming in power through elections.

“There had been no staff level meeting of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and no help is being received from friendly countries,” he said.