Share:

RAWALPINDI - The security forces yes­terday carried out an In­telligence Based Opera­tion (IBO) in general area Rehman Kahul, Chaman, to clear a suspected hideout of terrorists, linked with recent terrorist incidents including planting of im­provised explosive devices in Chaman and surround­ing areas, ISPR has said.

According to a statement of ISPR, as a result of the continuous technical sur­veillance and reconnais­sance of the area, a loca­tion of the terrorists was identified and security forces were employed to check it.

Extensive search and sanitization was carried out in the area, and re­sultantly, a huge cache of arms and ammunition in­cluding Improvised Explo­sive Devices (IEDs) was recovered. The Pakistan Army remains determined to thwart attempts at sabo­taging peace, stability and progress of Baluchistan.