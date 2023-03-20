RAWALPINDI - The security forces yesterday carried out an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) in general area Rehman Kahul, Chaman, to clear a suspected hideout of terrorists, linked with recent terrorist incidents including planting of improvised explosive devices in Chaman and surrounding areas, ISPR has said.
According to a statement of ISPR, as a result of the continuous technical surveillance and reconnaissance of the area, a location of the terrorists was identified and security forces were employed to check it.
Extensive search and sanitization was carried out in the area, and resultantly, a huge cache of arms and ammunition including Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) was recovered. The Pakistan Army remains determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Baluchistan.