LAHORE-Shematers, a community-based organisation founded by Syma Arshad, hosted an event called “Cracking the Code” at PC Hotel on Saturday, March 18th. The event brought together leaders and experts from various industries to discuss the challenges faced by women in the workplace and explore innovative solutions to promote gender equality.

The attendees of the event included distinguished guests such as Ms Kathleen Gibilisco, Acting US Consul General, Masarrat Misbah, CEO of Depilex, Salim Ghauri, CEO of Netsol, and Omar Farooq, CEO of Hanker Technologies, alongwith several other prominent figures from the business and social sectors. They shared their insights, experiences and added valuable contributions to the discussions, raising awareness about the importance of gender equality in the workplace.

The event was a success, with attendees sharing their experiences and insights on how to advance women’s role in the workplace. The speakers discussed the challenges faced by women in various industries and explored innovative solutions to improve gender equality in the workplace. Syma Arshad, the founder of Shematers, expressed her gratitude to the attendees and highlighted the importance of such events to raise awareness about gender equality and women’s empowerment.

“Cracking the Code” was a valuable opportunity for attendees to network, learn from experts, and gain insights into the challenges faced by women in the workforce. The event showcased Shematers’ commitment to promoting gender equality and women’s empowerment and highlighted the need for further conversations and initiatives to advance women’s role in the workplace. Overall, the “Cracking the Code” event hosted by Shematers proved to be a remarkable platform to discuss the challenges and opportunities for women in the workplace. It has paved the way for further conversations and initiatives towards advancing gender equality in all sectors of society.